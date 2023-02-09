Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families

Photo by Penny Pritzker via Getty Images

Do you know her?

How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.

Unfortunately, it is not possible for all of us to get well-paying jobs and we have to accept the fact that many of us are struggling to survive.

Thankfully, some financial relief programs are there to help people out. The one program that I like the most is the Housing Choice Voucher Program which gives thousands to eligible families and is especially good for disabled people.

Meet Penny Pritzker

If you are based in Chicago, I don't think you will be unaware of this lady. She is a civic leader, businesswoman, and philanthropist. She has extensive experience working in different industries.

Penny Pritzker founded a private investment company and has always shown interest in investing in businesses like real estate, agriculture, technology, and professional services.

Most importantly, this lovely lady is known for her charity work. She, along with her husband Bryan Traubert, laid the foundation of a foundation called The Pritzker Traubert Foundation.

The aim is to help needy families get different opportunities to improve their economic or financial conditions. It hurts me when I see people in Chicago fighting inflation and working hard to feed their families.

You are welcome to get financial help through this foundation if you belong to a needy family. Here is the link to get more details.

Do you think Penny's contributions are remarkable?

