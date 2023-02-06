You think you can't afford education in NY? Join Education Program and get money because it'll prove you wrong

Photo by Tejash Verma on Unsplash

What do you think is the reason?

New York has always been on top when it comes to spending summer vacations with family and friends. This state not only supports locals but also has a long history of helping migrants.

The sudden and unexpected arrival of migrants has definitely caused some problems for New York residents. Now the question is how to address everyone's problems in an effective way.

Thankfully, we still have some programs that benefit us financially. One good example is NY Tuition Assistance Program.

What is the Education Program?

In addition to housing, healthcare facilities, and jobs, New York has an education program for migrants. Its name is Migrant Education Program.

The program has been designed to address the special and unique needs of migratory kids, starting from Montessori to grade 12. Supplemental instructions are provided to help your kids learn the basic skills of life.

Also, compensation may be available for academic deficiencies. Parents can use this money to help their kids live a better and improved life.

Most importantly, you can get help to address cultural and language barriers and may be able to resolve the health problems of your children during their studies.

This video can provide further and detailed instructions on who, how, when, and where to apply.

What are your opinions? Is it worth your time?



