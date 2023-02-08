Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

Photo by Henry McMaster via Getty Images

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.

If you belong to a low-income or needy family, it can be really difficult for you and your family members to survive in South Carolina. This problem is more common with those who are jobless or have unstable sources of income than those who are doing full-time jobs.

Of course, money is needed every single day and South Carolina Family Independence Program may be of any help.

What is South Carolina Family Independence Program?

It aims to provide help to low-income or needy households. The main purposes of this program are as follows:

Financial assistance should be available for everyone so that parents can look after their kids appropriately.

It promotes marriage and work.

It helps prevent incidences of out-of-wedlock pregnancies.

The formation of a two-parent family is encouraged.

I have heard that the program gives around $2,500 in cash to each qualified family. Or else, you can get an Individual Development Account to receive up to $10,000.

You can contact the local administering agency for information on eligibility. Also, you can check TANF.

