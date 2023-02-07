Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000

What do you say about this program?
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
From housing to food and from clothing to healthcare facilities, you will have to pay a lot for each and everything. Thankfully, in states like Illinois, it is not too difficult to survive.
With an income of $54,877 to $72,593, you will be in a position to live with your family without any major issues. Also, the state has different programs to help people get financial assistance.
A perfect example is AABD Cash Program that’s suitable for blind and disabled people. Here are some details on it.
You can also check your eligibility for Homeowners Assistance Program. A payment of $60,000 is available to each qualified homeowner.
Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program for tenants and landlords
The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) gives funds to landlords and tenants across Illinois (outside Cook County). If you have a pending case in eviction court, this program is right for you. You may get up to $25,000 as emergency rental assistance.
Who can apply?
You can apply if:
- You are in court eviction proceeding because of nonpayment.
- You have a shortage of money and your income is not 80% lesser than the average. The income limit can be checked here.
I strongly recommend you check www.aafsil.org or call (708) 599-2237 for complete details.
