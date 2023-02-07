Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.

From housing to food and from clothing to healthcare facilities, you will have to pay a lot for each and everything. Thankfully, in states like Illinois, it is not too difficult to survive.

With an income of $54,877 to $72,593, you will be in a position to live with your family without any major issues. Also, the state has different programs to help people get financial assistance.

A perfect example is AABD Cash Program that’s suitable for blind and disabled people. Here are some details on it.

You can also check your eligibility for Homeowners Assistance Program. A payment of $60,000 is available to each qualified homeowner.

Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program for tenants and landlords

The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) gives funds to landlords and tenants across Illinois (outside Cook County). If you have a pending case in eviction court, this program is right for you. You may get up to $25,000 as emergency rental assistance.

Who can apply?

You can apply if:

You are in court eviction proceeding because of nonpayment. You have a shortage of money and your income is not 80% lesser than the average. The income limit can be checked here.

I strongly recommend you check www.aafsil.org or call (708) 599-2237 for complete details.

