Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

Do you need a financial help?

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help.

Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.

Plus, its sidewalks can be utilized in both winter and summer. And different transportation services are available at reasonable costs.

Despite all this, if living in Illinois has become tough for you, it is possible to get financial help or cash. Money is available through a one-of-its-kind program called AABD.

An overview of the AABD Program

The full name of this program is Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled. It is primarily a cash program that is available to eligible people through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

You not only get financial help but also receive the medical care needed to live peacefully and nicely. To apply for the program, you should visit the local Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) office. You will be asked a couple of questions and it is your responsibility to answer them correctly.

An easy way to get in touch is by checking this website: www.dhs.state.il.us. Now let’s see who is eligible for the cash program.

You can apply if you are an American citizen and live in Chicago or Illinois. Your SSI has been denied due to income. Your age is 65 or above. You are blind or disabled.

When you apply for the program, you should have the following things in hand.

Your birth certificate and paycheck stubs Social security number Rent receipts and bank account records Proof that you are a resident of Illinois

If you still have some questions, you can contact them at 1-800-843-6154.

Are you interested in this program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.