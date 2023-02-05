Can’t afford housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher if you’re a low-income Florida family, disabled or elderly

Photo by DeSantis via Getty Images

What is the housing price in your area or city?

Do you think housing prices are high? In Florida, a report indicates that a single family could get a home for nearly $402,000 in 2022. Previously, it was easy to buy the house for around $300,000.

With the arrival of 2023, we can expect higher prices because things are getting uncertain and the rate of unemployment is high.

Of course, most financial problems arise for low-income families, disabled people, and the elderly who don’t have enough sources of income but want to live an ideal life.

The state already has a couple of programs to help you take advantage of. For instance, the Salute Our Soldiers Military Program is suitable for military service personnel and veterans.

Another important example is Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, and let’s not forget to mention Home Care for the Elderly Program.

What is Housing Choice Voucher and how is it going to benefit you?

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is meant to give financial assistance to everyone who is not able to buy a home in Florida’s private market. These are typically low-income families, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

If you apply and get accepted, you will be helped to get safe, secure, and decent housing. You can use the financial assistance for a townhouse, apartment, or home.

The PHA is responsible for paying housing subsidies to the landlord. To be eligible, you must check the following.

Your income is extremely low. You are at risk of losing your home and don’t want to go homeless.

Want to get the voucher? You should get in touch with the local public housing agency.

Do you think this can be of any help?

