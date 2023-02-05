Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.

According to a report by National Coalition for the Homeless, thousands of families are homeless and are living miserable life in different parts of Illinois. If you are jobless and have a family to take care of, it can be really difficult or impossible for you to provide all the comforts and facilities to your family.

We must accept the fact that certain relief payments or programs are already there to help people get temporary or permanent financial help. For example, for Chicago residents, there is a program called Housing Choice Voucher Program. You can apply for it after checking the complete details here.

Also, the state has a cash assistance program that gives thousands to eligible people. Here is information on the same.

What about Child Care Assistance Program?

Child care can be expensive, but with the Child Care Assistance Program, you can pay for it in a better way.

The complete name of this program is the Illinois Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) which allows parents, guardians, and families to get financial assistance. From schooling to healthcare, everything can be covered with the money you receive through this program.

Who is it for?

Assistance is likely to be available to you if you have one or more kids under 13. Also, you can consider applying if you meet the income requirements, are a teen or student, and have been participating in different training programs like ESL.

Please click on this link to find the application form.

