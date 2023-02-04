Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160

Photo by DeSantis via Getty Images

So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.

In addition to the lack of money, they are likely to live alone and this can be a nightmare for those who have spent most of their years with families and friends.

We, of course, have no way to help them resolve this issue. However, in Florida, different programs do exist to provide financial support to elders.

Before I discuss one such program, let me remind you about the Salute Our Soldiers Military Program which aims to help military service personnel or veterans. You can apply for it after reading the details here.

And if you are a teacher or another frontline community worker, consider applying for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program. The chance is that you will receive $25,000. Here is some information for you.

Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida

The Home Care for the Elderly (HCE) is a unique program that provides eligible Floridians with cash assistance. You are likely to get $160 each month for basic care if your age is 60 or above and you don’t have a good source of income but need some care while living at home.

$160 can be used for buying medicines, a wheelchair, an assistive device, or nutritional supplements. In addition to being 60 years old, your income should be lesser than the Institutional Care Program (ICP) standard.

I strongly recommend you get in touch with the Aging and Disability Resource Center or you can call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337) for more details.

What do you say about this program? Is it worth your time?

