Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money

Are you struggling for survival?

Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.

To help people out, the state has a couple of programs and relief payments. One such example is TANF Program that’s beneficial for low-income households. If your monthly income is less than $1,000, you can check the details here and consider applying.

In addition to that, there is a Housing Assistance Program for people who want to buy their dream homes but have a limited budget.

Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless

If you live in North Carolina and are at risk of losing your home or being homeless, you can try getting emergency help. Assistance is available through the one-of-its-kind program called Emergency Solutions Grant Program.

The North Carolina Emergency Solutions Grant Office is funding this program, and money will be provided through non-profit organizations present across the state.

In addition to money, different shelter options and services are offered to homeless people and those who are at risk of losing their homes in the near future.

The core components of this program are mentioned below:

Emergency shelter Street outreach services Re-housing service Data collection Homelessness prevention service

You can get in touch with the NC United Way by calling 2-1-1 or checking the website NC211 for complete information on eligibility.

Do you need help securing a home?

