Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible

With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture.

Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.

It may not be difficult for many of you to find a residence or job here, but not everyone’s luck is the same.

A recent report by the Labor Statistics for New York City reveals that the rate of unemployment in this part of the country has been around 5.9 percent.

Another similar source indicates that thousands of people live in a shelter or on the streets, which means they don’t have their own residences and thus are not living a quality life.

Like New York State where Kathy Hochul has always introduced relief programs to benefit people, a few programs are there to benefit people in the city. One example is Empire State Fellows Program and the other one is the Housing Program.

Temporary Assistance Program for low-income, jobless and homeless New Yorkers

If you are unemployed, needy, or homeless, you can get financial help by submitting this form. Money will be given temporarily, which means you shouldn’t consider it a permanent source of income.

Who can get the money?

You must meet the following criteria to be able to get the money

You are unemployed and be of 18 years of age. You are the head of the family or a female who is expecting her baby. You have one or more dependent kids aged 18 or less.

More details can be found at the local Department of Social Services.

What do you say about this program?

