Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month

Photo by Cooper via Getty Images

Are you getting financial help?

It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.

The same source indicates that every one out of six kids faces hunger and the state needs around $620,600,000 more every year to fulfill the food requirements of people.

It is worth mentioning that certain programs are there to benefit low-income families, elders, and disabled people. For instance, the TANF Program is suitable for those North Carolina residents whose monthly income is lesser than $1,000. If you have an interest in this program, please check the details here.

Besides, Child Care Stabilization Funds are available for parents to take better care of their little ones.

Guaranteed Income Program for needy families

The good news is that a guaranteed income program is there for North Carolina families to fulfill their day-to-day requirements. The name of this program is Excel Pilot Program. It was launched the previous year and aims to provide qualified individuals with $600 for at least one year.

It means if you get accepted, you will be given $600 per month and that’s going to continue for the next twelve months. Until then, you can find a job for yourself.

Here you can find complete information to get started.

Do you think this program can help you feed your family in a better way?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.