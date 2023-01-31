Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.

The state has a lot to explore and get benefited from. On one hand, Chicago offers many job opportunities and on the other hand, immigrants are considered a must part of the thriving and diverse communities of Illinois.

Let's not forget about the various assistance programs aimed to help locals and immigrants. One good example is the Homeowners Assistance Program which gives thousands to each eligible family. Here you can find some details.

Millions to benefit migrants across Illinois as part of Cash Program

Governor JB Pritzker, in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Human Services, has $30 million in state funding for Immigrant Welcoming Centers.

In case you don't know, let me tell you that a Welcoming Center in Illinois is a human service center that aims to help immigrants get state-of-the-art facilities and services. The governor seems to be serious about benefiting immigrants across the state and that's why the cash program is available for everyone who has a shortage of money.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, you must be an Illinois resident and someone who has faced serious financial issues because of COVID. Complete details are available at www.icirr.org/covidil. Or else, you can simply text “COVID” to 52886 to know how to proceed.

Immigrants are called a must part of Illinois, especially Chicago which was once considered an immigrant-friendly city in the US.

What are your opinions about this program?

