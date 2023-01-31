Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Are you aware of the program?

According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.

It is a matter of great concern but like all governors of different American states, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something to benefit people.

One of its finest examples is Temporary Assistance Program that gives around $780 to each eligible family. Here you can find some information.

Another worth mentioning program is suitable for NY workers. It is called Workers Relief Program and each qualified person gets $600. If you have missed it, here you can check further details.

Besides, you can become a New York State fellow and earn up to $85,000 a year. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I suggest you apply as soon as possible. Here is the link for additional information.

More than $234 million for New Yorkers for extra food assistance

An official report indicates that Hochul is giving roughly $234 million to help people get maximum food benefits. Of course, these benefits will be provided as part of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP, no doubt, is a great way to determine who needs money to buy food. Different food insecurities can be addressed in a better way with the extra money being provided at the state level.

Let me tell you that these additional food benefits are temporary and should not be considered a lifetime offer.

Have you applied for food assistance in New York?

