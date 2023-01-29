Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people

Photo by Lightfoot via Getty Images

In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?

2021's Homeless Point-in-Time Count and Survey Report shows that more than 4,000 people experienced homelessness and nearly 3,000 were in shelters while others were sleeping on the streets.

Of course, there is a lack of affordable housing not only in Chicago but also across Illinois. Another possible cause is the high rate of unemployment. So many graduates fail to find well-paying jobs and some are even working for pennies or low wages.

These are the individuals who need financial and moral support so that they can make it possible for their families to live in a safe and secure environment.

There are a variety of programs for homeowners and homebuyers. One good example is Purchase Assistance Grant. It is suitable for homebuyers and gives up to $15,000 to each eligible family.

Now the program I am going to talk about is Housing Choice Voucher Program.

What is Housing Choice Voucher Program?

It is CHA's unique and amazing way to help families with children, disabled people, and the elderly bear the costs of housing. Assistance is provided using federal funds given by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Each eligible person's housing costs are determined, especially the ones who are looking for a house in private markets. These include an apartment, a duplex, a townhouse, a single-family house, and a condominium.

As a participant, you will only pay 30 to 40 percent of the total cost, and the rest will be given by CHA to your property owner.

How to proceed?

There are seven simple steps to proceed.

Apply for the program and get interviewed. Attend the voucher briefing. Choose a unit and send the Request for Tenancy Approval Wait for the inspection team's results. Sign the contract Move to the house with your family and pay the rent. You must take care of CHA and HUD’s terms and conditions.

You can check more details here.

