Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program

Photo by Cooper via Getty Images

Do you live in North Carolina?

North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.

In addition to Child Care Stabilization Program and Work First Program, the state has many programs to benefit renters, homeowners, and those who are looking to pay utility, gas, and electricity bills.

If you are worried about the house and don't want to lose it due to the lack of money, you should consider applying for the assistance program.

Assistance Program for NC families

This program should be considered a temporary help. It means you may not be eligible for money after a specific period of time.

It is basically a program that aims to help North Carolina homeowners get financial support. People living in all 100 counties can apply. Besides, the ones who have lost their source of income due to COVID can contact them.

Registration is obviously the first step and you can go to this link to get yourself registered. If everything goes on smoothly, you will receive money as housing assistance, funds for mortgage reinstatement, and assistance that covers costs like homeowners insurance and flood insurance.

I strongly recommend you check this video to gain an understanding of the program. Or else, you can contact someone at the call center. The number is (855) MY NCHAF (855-696-2423) and they are available from Monday to Friday.

What do you say about this program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.