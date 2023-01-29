Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Does this opportunity sound good?

It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.

One good example is the Workers Relief Program which has millions for NY employees. If you have an interest in knowing more, you can check this link.

Other than this, the state's Family Housing Program is suitable for low-income households. Qualified people get up to $50,000. Here is some useful information for you.

Who can become an NYS fellow for $85,000?

The truth is that these assistance programs cannot be an alternative to a well-paying job. With that being said, there is a job opening at the state level that you should seriously consider.

New York State is welcoming applications for an Empire State Fellows. This program is suitable for exceptional and highly talented people who can serve in different administration positions.

An official report indicates that people who meet the following criteria can apply.

You should possess exceptional skills and must be a professional and creative-minded person. You have an experience of five years or more. A master's degree or equivalent is needed. Candidates must be able to work in New York State without employer sponsorship.

The pay for the position is very good. Each qualified person gets $85,000 a year while they train. I strongly recommend you apply if you are ready for the challenge and can work for the state.

Check this link for the online application.

Do you think this is a life-changing opportunity?

