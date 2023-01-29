Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.

The worst thing happens when families are at risk of being homeless or have little money to bear the costs of child care.

Thankfully, the state has a number of programs we can take advantage of. Two good examples are Family Housing Program and Temporary Assistance Program. Hundreds to thousands of bucks are available as part of these programs. So I suggest you check the individual links and proceed.

What are Child Care Vouchers?

Governor Kathy Hochul has plans to make child care more affordable and accessible for New Yorkers. An official report reveals that technology will be improved to reduce hurdles and improve assess to cash assistance. Also, people will better be able to get maximum food benefits. This is likely to affect the way you get a child care voucher being a New Yorker.

Child care voucher is basically the assistance provided to homeless or low-income NY residents who find it difficult to bear the costs of children's care but want to give the little ones the best.

If you get the voucher, it will cover some or all the costs of your child's care. You can apply even if your family is on cash assistance, you are homeless, or a foster care parent.

It is easy to determine your eligibility. If you have a family of three, the maximum income should not be more than $5,760. In case you are the head of a family of eight, the maximum income should be $10,725. Here are further details. And this is the link to apply for the voucher.

