Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000

Photo by Pritzker via Getty Images

Are you struggling as a homeowner?

Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.

Other than this, there is a good chance for you to find a well-paying job because Illinois has different booming industries that keep looking for talented and hardworking people.

Let's not forget about the vibrant culture of the state and the food you can enjoy at any nearby restaurant. My favorite is Chicago's fried fish and deep-dish pizza.

And of course, Chicago's Purchase Assistance Grant is suitable for homebuyers. If you want to know more about this program, here's the link.

Now I am going to talk about a one-of-its-kind Homeowners Assistance Program that gives up to $60,000 to each eligible Illinois resident.

What is the Homeowners Assistance Program in Illinois?

If you have already applied for the program in the previous round of applications, I suggest you check the application status at the Illinois Housing Development Authority website. In case you are new and want to get $60,000, certain conditions are applicable.

Up to $60k is given to each household to clear mortgage payments. You can also use this money for other housing-related expenses, to pay property tax, or to purchase homeowner's insurance.

Who is eligible?

This program is federally funded and you can apply if the following criteria are met.

You own a house and your income is lesser than 150% of the Area Median Income. Your property tax or mortgage payments are still due. You are facing serious financial issues.

This is the link where complete details are available.

What do you say about this program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.