Need training and money to begin a job? Apply for Work First Program in NC to get financial support

North Carolina is one of the major states of the U.S. It is not only a large state but also a populous one. With the current rate of inflation, it has become really tough for people to feed their families in a proper way.

A report shows that more than 200,500 people are jobless in North Carolina and many are at risk of losing their jobs.

However, officials are trying their best to provide some relief to locals. Different programs have been launched to benefit them.

One such example is Child Care Stabilization Program which has more than $650 million for NC families. Here you can find the information.

Also, there is a Low-Income Program that can help you pay the bills. Here are some details for you.

Now I am going to talk about the Work First Program.

What is Work First Program in North Carolina?

It is basically a way to help families live good life. We cannot call Work First a cash assistance program. Instead, it is a way to help people get the training they need to find well-paying jobs.

Parents or jobless individuals can apply for short-term training and financial assistance to become self-sufficient. The three strategies of the program are shared below.

Diversion: This is to keep NC families off welfare. Work: It is meant to reduce the time families need to become self-sufficient. Retention: It can benefit NC families to bear the transportation and other costs.

Can I apply?

The answer is 'yes' if you can meet the following criteria.

You have a child of 18 years or younger. You are a pregnant female or belong to a family where a new baby is expected. You are 18 or above and the head of the family.

You can begin the process by checking the Local County Department of Social Services (DSS) Offices page. Or else, you can go to the Work First homepage.

