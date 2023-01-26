Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.

Another one is Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. You can apply for financial grants if you are at risk of losing your house. Here's some useful information.

Did you hear about Workers Relief Program? It is a one-of-its-kind program that is beneficial for workers across New York. Here are some details to get you started.

A brief overview of the Workers Relief Program

The full name of this program is Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant Program. Many of my friends have applied for it and you can do the same if you are in need of immediate financial support.

Eligible meatpacking employees, farm workers, and grocery store employees receive a flat payment of $600. They can spend this money on food, shelter, clothing, or anything that deems to be important to them.

Who can apply?

You can apply if you:

Are capable of creating culturally-appropriate resources and communication tools. Prove that you can or will participate in tribal, national, regional, or state food worker relief efforts.

USDA AMS has collaborated with Corazon Latino and UFW Foundation to provide people with all the support and assistance they need to complete the application process.

I strongly recommend you contact them at FFWRGrants@usda.gov and check this page for further information.

Do you think this program can benefit you in any way?

