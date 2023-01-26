Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.

A report indicates that since 2014, the rate of poverty in the state has surpassed the national average. In 2021, over 2.5 million New York residents live a miserable life and the percentage is around 13.5 compared to 12.8 percent of all U.S. citizens.

Another one that I am going to talk about is TANF. It is advantageous for New York families.

What is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program?

As the name indicates, the program is meant to provide qualified residents with temporary payment. It means you cannot consider it a permanent or life-long source of income.

This is basically a federal assistance program for Americans that was started in 1997. Cash is provided to help people improve their living conditions to an extent.

What can you buy with the money?

A payment of $789 is available for a family of three in New York. If you qualify, you can use this money to buy food. You can also spend it on clothing, furniture, utility, housing, transportation, medical supplies, and other needs. For complete details, you should check this site.

