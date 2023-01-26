Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEJ6n_0kMUEFng00
Photo byKathy Hochul via Getty Images

Did you check the details?

With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.

This is why Kathy Hochul keeps launching new relief payments and programs once in a while. For instance, there is a program called Homeless Housing and Assistance Program that is ideal for homeless people.

Other than this, people who are on rent can apply for Rental Assistance Program. This link provides complete information.

Now I am going to talk about a recently launched program called Debt-Forgiveness Program.

$672 million for New Yorkers as part of the Debt-Forgiveness Program

Kathy Hochul has announced $672 million for New Yorkers who are worried about utility, gas, and electricity bills. It can safely be considered one of the largest customer financial programs in the history of New York.

The vision of the governor is to provide affordable energy to everyone who is struggling for survival in the state. So many New York residents are at risk of losing their sources of energy due to a lack of money, and the governor does not want this to happen.

The Debt-Forgiveness Program has been approved by the New York State Public Service Commission. Funds or relief payments will be made available for customers so that they can avoid the termination of electricity and other services.

Also, people will be able to pay utility bills. The program is going to benefit small businesses and households across the state.

I suggest you keep an eye out for more updates.

What are your opinions about the program?

==========================================

