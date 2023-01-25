Child Care Stabilization Program: Over $650 million for NC families for children's education and care

Photo by Roy Cooper via Getty Images

Did you know about it?

It won't be wrong to say that children living in financially strong and fit families are likely to remain healthy, succeed at school and college and become self-sufficient and confident when they grow up.

Compared to this, kids who are born and raised in poor families often develop various complications may be mentally or physically weak, and are likely to show poor performance in studies.

A report reveals that the effects of poverty last for a lifetime on children. This is especially true for those who are jobless and cannot provide all the comforts and facilities to their children.

In North Carolina, different programs exist to benefit families. One such program is NC Homeowner Assistance Funds which gives up to $40,000 to each qualified household.

Another one that I am going to talk about is Child Care Stabilization Program.

Funds available as part of the Child Care Stabilization Program

NC Governor Cooper has announced more than $650 million, and this money will be given to over 4,000 childcare centers as part of the Child Care Stabilization Program.

The vision of the governor is clear: learning begins with a quality workforce. It means if proper money is spent on the training of elders, they will be better able to educate their children, and thus, the little ones will be taken care of in an appropriate way.

It looks like Cooper wants all of us to work closely with each other to make the childhood of every kid ideal and outstanding. This will be possible only when teachers are properly trained and more and more talented people are attracted to this profession.

Do you think these grants can benefit our kids?

