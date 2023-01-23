Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household

Photo by Greg Abbott via Getty Images

Did you apply for the payment?

Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.

The core motivations of the state are the welcoming environment, friendly people, and different employment opportunities.

For some time now, Texas Governor Abbott has been facing different problems. These are because of the sudden arrival of migrants. Of course, he had to transport them to nearby states and cities because Texas alone couldn't handle them all. If you missed the information, here's the link.

Despite what is going on, locals are being given a range of benefits and relief payments in the form of different programs. One good example is Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The details of the Funding Program

In New York, the governor has an emergency program to benefit people. Similarly, North Carolina has its own funding program. Thankfully, Texas is not behind the race. The Homeowner Assistance Program is advantageous for low-income households.

Eligible homeowners are provided with payment to cover past-due mortgages. Up to $65,000 is available for each household.

Also, a payment of $10,000 may be on your way if you qualify and this payment can be used for utility.

Who can apply?

You qualify if you meet the following criteria.

You are behind on the payment. Your income is lesser than the Area Median Income. You are a Texas resident.

If you need more details or have plans to apply for the program to get financial help, I suggest you check the TXHAF website.

Are you interested in the Homeowner Assistance Fund?

