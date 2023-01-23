Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.

Another unique program is Emergency Assistance Funds. It is suitable for renters. If you are interested, here are the complete details.

A media report reveals that the governor aims to give up to $38 million for the betterment of homeless people. Let's see what happens next in this regard but for now, I am going to talk about Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

An overview of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP)

Before I talk about the program, let me tell you that money is given to not-for-profit organizations, charities, public corporations, and municipalities so that they can help homeless people and the ones who are not able to get a house for themselves and their families.

It means you will receive money only when you are associated with or have been receiving financial help from an approved organization.

Funds are given via a yearly competitive Request for Proposals process. Projects eligible for the money serve families, the elderly, young individuals, and single persons who are mentally disabled, have AIDS, are homeless, or have been the victims of domestic abuse.

The Bureau of Housing Services administers all projects related to this program.

Please check this link for more information.

