Chicago, IL

Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?

Mark Star

Photo byTwitter

Did you apply for this program?

A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes.

On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.

In addition, there is no balance between supply and demand. The supply seems to be tight, while the demand has increased tremendously.

Homeowners or homebuyers in Chicago often need money to keep up with the rising prices or inflation. Thankfully, a program is there for eligible people that gives up to $15,000. It is called Purchase Assistance Grant.

An introduction to Purchase Assistance Grant

The MMRP Purchase Assistance Grant promises thousands as a down payment if you are looking to buy a house in Chicago. The condition is that you should be purchasing the house in one of the 11 Micro Market Recovery Program (MMRP) Areas. People buying houses outside these areas are not eligible.

Who can apply?

To qualify for the payment, you must remember certain things.

  1. You can apply if you are buying the house for the first time.
  2. The home needs to be for one family and you need to show the purchase contract signed by the seller and the buyer.
  3. You need to meet the main household income requirements.
  4. You should be ready to attend the HUD-certified workshop. It is called Home Buyer Workshop.

Click here to know if the house you want to buy is situated in the MMRP Area.

What are you waiting for? Check your address and apply.

Do you think this program can be life-changing?

