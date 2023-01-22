Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Do you want immediate financial assistance?

In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.

Some time ago, a fixed amount of $540 was given to qualified individuals for food and medicines lost in the power outage.

Similarly, there was a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare experts. Its details have been shared here.

Another way to help New Yorkers is HomeFirst Assistance Program which gives up to $100,000 to eligible NYC residents.

And now, we are going to talk about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that can benefit renters.

An introduction to Emergency Assistance Program

As the name indicates, this program is for New Yorkers who are living at rent but cannot pay the rent due to financial issues. Those who are at risk of losing their homes and need immediate financial support can apply.

The benefit you will receive if you qualify is months of rental assistance and the money will not be given to you. Instead, it will be paid to the landlord so that you can continue living a good life and don't have to worry about the costs of the house.

Applications are welcomed and community-based organizations have been contacted to ease the work of applicants.

In the Bronx, you can contact Neighborhood Association for Intercultural Affairs, Inc. (NAICA), Brooklyn residents can get in touch with Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc., and people living in Manhattan should seek the help of Catholic Charities Community Services. Project Hospitality is available to speak to in Staten Island.

Do you think this program can help you resolve some financial issues?

