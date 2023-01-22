Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility

Photo by Getty Images

Do you live in North Carolina?

According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.

So many people struggle for food, clothing, and shelter and some don't even have well-paying jobs.

To facilitate such individuals, some programs are already available. One good example is Child Care Stabilization Grants. Its complete details are shared here.

Also, there is a program called North Carolina Low-Income Energy Assistance Program that gives a one-time payment to eligible individuals. Here you can find some information.

However, these payment programs or financial assistance cannot be an alternative to a well-paying job.

Apply to get $45,675 to $65,000

If you consider yourself a person who is passionate about the environment and someone who can make a real difference, an exciting opportunity is available for you.

An accountant is needed in North Carolina who can work 40 hours per week. State Benefits are available on top of your salary, such as retirement benefits, paid parental leaves, and others.

You will basically have to work with consulting engineers and municipalities for financial work, assist in collecting receivables, and perform many other tasks.

The position is interesting in a way that it pays $45,675 - $65,000 per year any anyone living close to Salisbury Street, Raleigh, North Carolina, can apply.

A bachelor's degree in accounting with some extra skills is required, and complete details are shared here.

