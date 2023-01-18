Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

Are you looking for financial help?

In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.

The same is the situation of renters living in other parts of New York. The good news is that a new program is available that can help you pay the rent without any major issues. The name of this program is Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

What is Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)?

It is a one-of-its-kind emergency assistance program for renters across the state. Applications are welcomed and relief payment will be available for only eligible people.

How will your money arrive?

Households or families who are at risk of being homeless will receive the money through the local department of social services office. Areas outside New York City can check myBenefits and the residents of NYC can get details from ACCESS HRA.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible for the money if the gross income is lesser than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Or else, you can apply if a member of your family received unemployment benefits or has lost the job. People at risk of losing their houses should immediately contact them.

Please note that the money will be sent directly to the landlord for up to 12 months as part of the rental arrear payment. Extra rental assistance for three months may also be available. Also, money will be available for one year as electric and gas utility arrears payments.

Here is the link to apply.

Are you going to try this program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.