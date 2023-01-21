An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks

Photo by Buc-ee's via Getty Images

It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.

Anyone who goes on a road trip alone or with friends and family may come across a pitstop of Buc-ee's. This chain of gas stations and convenience stores is everywhere. In Texas, it is considered a big thing to explore when you are on the road.

Its massive spots are also present across Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama. This makes me feel that Buc-ee's is everywhere no matter which part of the country you go to. In addition to providing friendly and affordable services to customers, Buc-ee's is known for its well-paying job.

Receive training and get paid

One of the most recent openings in South Carolina you may have an interest in is for a Food Service Associate. This job requires you to supervise different food services, perform basic functions related to the food like preparing and serving food items, checking the supplies, and managing special events.

In addition, you will need to follow the strict safety and health guidelines, check and maintain transaction devices and keep the workstation in good condition.

Who can apply and what are the perks?

If you are interested in the position, you can apply through this link. Before you complete the application process, please check if you have retail or restaurant experience, can work for up to eight hours or more daily, and are a degree holder.

The main advantages of the job are a fixed salary of $21 per hour. It means for an 8-hour daily shift, you will be paid $168/day. Besides, insurance is available. Let's not forget about the training provided to the chosen individual.

