Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsPSL_0kFa3dI300
Photo byBuc-ee's via Getty Images

Are you up for the opportunity?

Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try.

Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.

I previously reported that people working at Buc-ee's are paid well for their services. If you missed the post, you can check it here. In addition to a fixed amount per hour, they get paid leaves, health insurance and 401k matching.

Make a difference and earn money

If you are jobless or someone whose salary is not enough, you can apply at Buc-ee's. They are looking for a food service manager in South Carolina and the pay is very good.

According to a source, the right candidate will be given $33 per hour. It would be great if you live close to North Williston Road because the job is available over there.

Who can apply?

You can apply if you have previous retail management experience, are familiar with MS Office, have a bachelor's degree, and can work under pressure.

This job is not going to be easy because the food service manager will be responsible for performing multiple tasks at a time. For instance, you should be able to manage the product offerings, ensure that the kitchen equipment is properly and correctly used, and apply state, local, and federal laws to different food-related matters.

The above link already has complete details. So if you are interested, go ahead and apply right away.

What do you think about this opportunity?

==========================================

