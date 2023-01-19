Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?

Photo by Eric Adams via Getty Images

What do you say about it?

For some time now, a lot is being shared about migrants who began coming to the United States months ago. It all started when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting outsiders to nearby cities and states. If you missed the details, you can check here.

The main cities where thousands of migrants have been sent are New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Alone in New York City, more than 9,000 migrants have been sent and the number is counting.

Problems with the food

It is natural that locals and the mayor had to face certain problems due to the sudden and unexpected arrival of asylum seekers. Many of them can be found claiming that the food being provided to them in shelters is dead, cold, and unhygienic.

According to a media report, migrants are unhappy with the quality of food. They call it rotten and not suitable for them.

Migrants who are complaining about the food are residing in the Times Square hotel. They say that meatballs are frozen and the overall quality of food is not good.

Is it actually true?

I personally believe that they are overreacting, and the good news is that Mayor Eric Adams thinks the same way. He feels that the food is not so bad. The only thing is that migrants have become too picky.

The thing is that they should not call food expired if it is not. Instead, they should respect it because this is bought with the money of taxpayers. These are the individuals who work hard and a part of their income goes to fulfill the requirements of outsiders.

What do you think about it?

