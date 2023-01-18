Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply

Photo by Asif Raza on Unsplash

Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?

New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.

You may have to spend lots of time to figure out where you want to stay and how to explore the best places. Well, there are different modes of transportation in New York City.

The main options are tax, bus and private car. People who earn sufficient can bear the transportation costs easily but people with low income may need the support from officials.

If you belong to a low income family and find it difficult to bear the transportation costs, you can take advantage of the Fair Fares NYC program.

What is Fair Fares NYC?

This program is meant to help eligible New Yorkers bear the costs of transportation. You must prove that you belong to a low income family to be able to get a 50% discount on subway and eligible bus fare or Access-A-Ride fare.

It means you will be given a discount when you choose one of the selected transportation systems. The various types of options are 7-day unlimited pass, pay-per-ride fare, access-a-ride fare, and 30-day unlimited pass.

Once your application is approved, you will be given a Fair Fares NYC MetroCard via mail within two to three weeks.

Who is eligible?

The eligibility criteria is given below.

You must be a resident of New York City. Your age should be 18 to 64. Your maximum annual income shouldn't be more than $18,310 for a family of two, $27,750 for a family of four, and $46,630 for a family of eight. You should not be getting the carfare from the Department of Social Services.

Click here to check your eligibility and apply for Fair Fares NYC. You can also call at (212-639-9675) for more details.

Do you think this program can be of any help?

