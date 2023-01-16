One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Do you need funds?

In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.

Let's not forget about the low-income household assistance program. It aims to help you pay for drinking water and wastewater services. Here are further details.

Another wonderful program is for low-income families. It is called North Carolina Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

What is North Carolina Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and who is eligible?

The North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time payment to the vendor and helps eligible families or households bear the heating costs.

So if you are worried about the heating bills, you can apply for this program and the amount will be sent directly to the vendor. The benefits are made available every winter.

Here are the eligibility details.

You must be a resident of North Carolina. Your annual household income shouldn't be more than $17,667 for one person and $29,939 for a family of three. For households with eight people, the maximum yearly income should be $60,619. If family members are more than eight, you should add an extra $6,136 per person.

If you are interested in the program, you will need to get in touch with the local administering agency.

I am sure many of you are finding it difficult to pay the heating bills. So this program is right for you and applications are being accepted for the next few weeks.

Do you think it's worth your time?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.