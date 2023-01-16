CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month

Photo by Getty Images

Are you struggling for your survival?

Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.

Those who believe that only a breathtaking picture of the city will be seen are wrong. What is shown in movies, photos and series is not true about the city. You may end up losing so many things if you are not careful and don't plan things properly.

As a large and one of the famous cities in the United States, San Francisco has friendly people. It is situated in the north of the state and faces the Bay. There are many interesting facts about the city and so many pros of living here. One of them is that you may get CAAP benefits.

An overview of the County Adult Assistance Program (CAAP)

The County Adult Assistance Program is available for San Francisco residents. Only eligible people receive up to $687 per month. In addition, many services are there to benefit you in one way or the other.

One good example is that there are many options for shelter placement. Also, free Muni passes are given to certain people. Besides, counseling services for domestic violence, mental health, and substance use are present.

Other than this, employment assistance is made available as part of this program.

It means money is not the only thing eligible people get. So many services and assistance programs can ease their lives.

For more details, you can call (415) 558-2227 or apply here.

Have you heard of the County Adult Assistance Program?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.