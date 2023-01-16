HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Photo by Getty Images

Do you need money?

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up.

The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.

First of all, you will get tired of the time needed to find your dream house. Afterward, you will be upset with the amount of paperwork needed in the city. Without it, nobody will let you enter the new house.

The good news is that financial assistance is available for homebuyers as part of the HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program.

An overview of the HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance Program

It is a one-of-its-kind program for people living in New York City that can help you get up to $100,00 toward the closing cost or down payment. You can apply for the program if you need money and you think you can fulfill the following conditions.

You are buying a house in New York City for the first time. You have successfully completed the homebuyer education program offered by HPD-approved counseling agencies. You have some savings for the down payment or to bear the closing costs. You are capable of paying at least 3 percent of the purchase price.

The application process is simple and straightforward. You will need to contact the Counseling Agencies in your area. More details can be found here.

Do you think this program will help you buy the house?

