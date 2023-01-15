Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here.

Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.

It looks like the governor is doing everything needed to provide more and more relief to people.

Where is the change?

The minimum wage has been increased by $14.20 per hour in the state. In New York City, it is $15.00 per hour, and established companies or large employers are required to pay at least this much to their workers. For small employers or startups, it is around $10.

On the other hand, $15.00 is what people are getting in Westchester and Long Island counties.

Hochul still has some big plans for us and has tied the minimum wage to inflation. It means if the rate of inflation goes up, the minimum wage will also increase.

More money in your pocket

If you are working somewhere in New York and think that the employer is not paying you on time or you are still underpaid, you can submit a claim. The complete details are available here.

Even if you see a job advertisement, pay close attention to who is an advertising and have they mentioned the salary in the ad or not.

More money will obviously be in your pocket if you refuse to work for pennies and request the interested employer to pay you what the state has asked to pay for every hour.

