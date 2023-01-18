Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000

Photo by Getty Images

Are you looking for financial assistance?

We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.

Like other parts of the United States, North Carolina residents have seen a high rate of inflation. A report shows that a large number of NC residents struggle to pay for rent and food. The worst thing is many of them don't even have well-paying jobs.

If you are facing a similar issue, you can apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund.

What is NC Homeowner Assistance Fund?

COVID not only put our health and lives at risk but also led us to face so many problems related to money. Many people lost their jobs, and others couldn't pay their rent on time.

Homeowners experienced a large number of problems during the pandemic. Thankfully, we are now able to go out and live a normal life. If the pandemic has made you lose a well-paying job and you find it difficult to pay the mortgage, the Homeowner Assistance Fund may be of help.

Who is eligible?

Complete information on eligibility is available here, but I want to give a brief overview.

If your primary residence is in North Carolina, you may apply. You will also be eligible if 30 days have passed and the mortgage payment is still pending. You are eligible if your annual income is lesser than $90,000. If it's higher, some conditions will be applicable. The details can be found here.

So if you want to get financial help up to $40,000, you can begin the application process.

Do you think this money will help you resolve any financial issues?

