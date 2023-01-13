Why Abbott's plans about immigrants are different from the Biden team's?

What do you think about it?

Until now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent more than $400,000 to bus migrants and he is requesting people to give more money for immigrants. The complete details have been given here.

It looks like there is a state of emergency in Texas and other parts of the United States. On one hand, it has become really tough to handle so many asylum seekers, and on the other hand, the climatic conditions are not so favorable.

Biden's visit to the border

The immigration issue has heated up and to handle the situation, Biden has visited the border.

This is the first time when the President has visited the U.S.-Mexico border to see what's going on. He was accompanied by some petrol agents and the aim was to help people out.

What does Greg Abbott say about this visit?

Governor Greg Abbott seems to be unhappy. He has criticized the Biden team and thinks that they have failed to communicate the issue well.

A report reveals that the Texas governor has some entirely different viewpoints than what many of you and I have about Biden's visit to the border. He says that more people are likely to cross the border illegally and there are no proper plans to secure the border. Also, Biden's ideas are not something people can be benefited from.

Americans seem to be frustrated and angry especially because locals already have many problems. So it is important to stop illegal people from coming to the United States.

Do you think Greg's viewpoint is correct or the Biden team did communicate well?

