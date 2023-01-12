Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?

Photo by Lori Lightfoot via Creative Commons

Do you have any idea?

For some time, there has been restlessness among Americans regarding the sudden arrival of immigrants from the border. It all started when Greg Abbott began busing migrants from Texas to different parts of the country.

Up until now, thousands of them have been sent to Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, and other cities and states. Some of them are even present in Colorado and to deal with the issue, Jared Polis was quick at transporting them to New York and Chicago.

Jared's decisions and announcements regarding their busing made New York City's mayor angry. The same was the situation of Chicago's mayor.

The good news for Lori Lightfoot

It looks like Chicago Mayor now needs to calm down because Jared Polis has canceled the plans to transport migrants.

In addition to Chicago, the Colorado governor will not send any more migrants to New York City and other main Democrat-run cities.

This decision is, no doubt, a pleasant surprise for the mayors and locals because everyone was expressing outrage at Jared's plans.

Please note that Jared Polis decided to work with local authorities and officials to transport migrants to different destinations. Colorado is a state without borders, and for some time, it has seen an influx of migrants looking for shelter, food, jobs, and other facilities to live their lives.

Chicago's Lori and New York City's Eric were not happy with him and called him to stop sending more people on their way. To this, Jared Polis has positively responded, which is indeed a good decision.

What do you say about it?

