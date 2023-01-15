Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money

Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%.

It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.

Some time ago, I talked about the Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families that could give every eligible person up to $2,000. In case you have missed the details, here is the link.

Today, I am going to share details on another program for low-income households. It is called Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

What is Low Income Household Water Assistance Program?

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is basically a federally funded program for North Carolina residents who want some relief and assistance.

Emergency assistance is provided to low-income families, especially those who don't have enough employed individuals at home.

If you apply for the program and get accepted, something will be paid to you to afford drinking water and wastewater services.

Let me make it clear that this is not a permanent program. I mean temporary assistance will be given to afford water. Money will not be paid to you directly. Instead, it will be sent to the utility company.

So many people are already applying for the program and you can be eligible if your income is 150% lesser than the federal poverty level. Or else, your household services have been disconnected due to non-payment.

Apply online at North Carolina ePass.

