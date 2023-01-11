Good news for New Yorkers: Jared Polis won't bus more migrants from Colorado: Are you happy?

Photo by Jared Polis via Getty Images

Some time ago, I reported that Colorado Governor Jared Polis would send more migrants to New York and this could cost you a lot. If you missed the story, you can check it out here.

The news came as a surprise and many people looked angry, sad, and frustrated. This is especially true for those who are struggling for their survival and want officials to help them out instead of spending millions on outsiders or asylum seekers.

If more people come to New York, billions will be needed for their shelter, food, and proper settlement. But now, things seem to have changed.

Jared Polis won't send more outsiders to New York

According to a media report, Jared Polis will not send more migrants to New York. This is not only true for New York but also for Chicago.

It means the Colorado governor has halted the program of busing migrants to the two cities. The reason is said to be the criticism.

He has been criticized by the mayors of New York City and Chicago for busing hundreds of migrants all of a sudden.

Not only the mayors but also locals weren't happy knowing that more strangers would be coming to their areas.

Jared Polis has said that outsiders are causing problems for locals and in search of a better life for themselves and their families, they can create many more messes.

Those who are not causing problems should be respected and valued. We are not here to play political games. We are trying to help them out.

Do you think Jared's decision of not sending migrants to NY and Chicago is a good one?

