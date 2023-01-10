$540 for you for medicine and food lost in the power outage

Photo by Kathy Hochul via Getty Images

How can you get reimbursed?

It won't be wrong to say that New Yorkers face so many problems. On one hand, there is a shortage of food, and on the other hand, people lose their jobs.

We appreciate what Kathy Hochul is doing in this regard. Some of her recent announcements and programs aim to provide maximum benefits to the residents.

One good example is about $20 million for homeowners and renters. Let's not forget about her efforts of increasing the minimum wage by $15.00. Hopefully, it will go up to $21.00 because lawmakers want that much.

$540 for you for medicine and food

This is not the end of the story. New Yorkers can get up to $540 each for food and medicine. It is a new state law, and I think that this is the very first time that so many eligible people can claim money from NYSEG or National Grid.

In order to receive the money, you will have to prove that you experienced the power outage and had to suffer.

The company will want you to provide the list of food items you lost or the proof of loss of the medicine. If you have the list, the time to apply is near and I don't think you should think anymore.

For most of the items, people will receive $235, and the amount will be increased by $540 if they faced some serious issues.

How to apply? There are different ways to apply, such as sending them an email, calling them, or filling out the online form.

Do you think this new law is of any benefit to you?

