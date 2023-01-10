$540 for you for medicine and food lost in the power outage

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ClJW_0k7alEXm00
Photo byKathy Hochul via Getty Images

How can you get reimbursed?

It won't be wrong to say that New Yorkers face so many problems. On one hand, there is a shortage of food, and on the other hand, people lose their jobs.

We appreciate what Kathy Hochul is doing in this regard. Some of her recent announcements and programs aim to provide maximum benefits to the residents.

One good example is about $20 million for homeowners and renters. Let's not forget about her efforts of increasing the minimum wage by $15.00. Hopefully, it will go up to $21.00 because lawmakers want that much.

$540 for you for medicine and food

This is not the end of the story. New Yorkers can get up to $540 each for food and medicine. It is a new state law, and I think that this is the very first time that so many eligible people can claim money from NYSEG or National Grid.

In order to receive the money, you will have to prove that you experienced the power outage and had to suffer.

The company will want you to provide the list of food items you lost or the proof of loss of the medicine. If you have the list, the time to apply is near and I don't think you should think anymore.

For most of the items, people will receive $235, and the amount will be increased by $540 if they faced some serious issues.

How to apply? There are different ways to apply, such as sending them an email, calling them, or filling out the online form.

Do you think this new law is of any benefit to you?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# lifestyle# economy# politics# viral

Comments / 23

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
15K followers

More from Mark Star

Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation

Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.

Read full story
10 comments

Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000

We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Why Abbott's plans about immigrants are different from the Biden team's?

Until now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent more than $400,000 to bus migrants and he is requesting people to give more money for immigrants. The complete details have been given here.

Read full story
Colorado State

Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?

For some time, there has been restlessness among Americans regarding the sudden arrival of immigrants from the border. It all started when Greg Abbott began busing migrants from Texas to different parts of the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Get your $1,200 as unemployment benefit: Check the status and eligibility

North Carolina residents are likely to receive money. It always feels good to make money, get a refund from the state, or receive relief payments. Isn't it? The good news is that thousands of North Carolina residents are eligible and the status can be checked online.

Read full story
9 comments

South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits

When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.

Read full story
7 comments

Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money

A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.

Read full story
24 comments
Colorado State

Good news for New Yorkers: Jared Polis won't bus more migrants from Colorado: Are you happy?

Some time ago, I reported that Colorado Governor Jared Polis would send more migrants to New York and this could cost you a lot. If you missed the story, you can check it out here.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?

Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.

Read full story
222 comments
Utah State

$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?

Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.

Read full story
13 comments

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.

Read full story
149 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities

For some months now, Greg Abbott is in the headlines for transporting a large number of migrants to different parts of the United States. It looks like sanctuary cities are his main target for this purpose. The major ones are Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City.

Read full story
15 comments
Colorado State

Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?

New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.

Read full story
180 comments
Texas State

Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?

The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.

Read full story
421 comments
Texas State

Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many have been transported?

A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Read full story
2156 comments

Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply

Only eligible people will be contacted. It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives

New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.

Read full story
45 comments

Hochul already giving millions to immigrants: Should there be more money for their settlement?

$3 million and $3 billion: there is a huge difference between the two amounts. Am I right? It looks like Governor Hochul and other officials are ready to spend billions on immigrants.

Read full story
8 comments

Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money

It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.

Read full story
382 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy