Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals.

In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.

Bonus program for healthcare workers

Saying thanks to them verbally was not enough. Kathy Hochul surprised everyone when she announced a bonus program for healthcare workers including nurses.

The name of this program is Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus Program. It includes $1.3 billion, which will be given to medical experts for their services.

Money will be given to only eligible workers who are not making anything close to $125,000 per year and are serving for at least six months.

Why are nurses going on strike?

Despite all the efforts and money being given to them, it looks like some nurses are not happy with Kathy Hochul.

A report reveals that thousands of nurses are five different hospitals have threatened to walk out if they are not given a new contract.

However, the New York State Nurses Association is in talks to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

Hospitals are already facing some very serious fiscal and workforce crises. So I believe that these strikes will negatively affect the health and lives of many patients. It means there should be serious and immediate measures to solve the problem at the earliest.

What do you think of it? Should nurses go on strike?

