Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities

Photo by Greg Abbott via Getty Images

What do you think about these efforts?

For some months now, Greg Abbott is in the headlines for transporting a large number of migrants to different parts of the United States.

It looks like sanctuary cities are his main target for this purpose. The major ones are Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City.

Despite the problems these actions have caused, Greg Abbott looks happy and satisfied. In one of his tweets, he can be found sharing the details of the migrants he has bused so far.

As you can see, the Twitter account indicates that over 16,500 migrants have been shifted to sanctuary cities. Out of these 16,500, nearly 9,100 have been sent to Washington, D.C., about 5,100 to New York City, more than 1,500 to Chicago, and over 840 to Philadelphia.

This does not seem to be enough. Greg Abbott plans to send more migrants to sanctuary cities in the next few weeks or months.

Another tweet of his shows that he considers his actions valid because Biden did not agree to secure the southern border.

Greg Abbott can be found saying that Texas had to take unprecedented actions because of Biden.

The Border Transportation Funding

To fund his efforts, Greg Abbott has already collected millions of dollars. In one of my posts, I have already mentioned that he has raised over $400,000 to bus migrants. You can check the complete details here.

Now the question is whether or not people should donate more money to fund Greg Abbott's efforts. Does it make sense to spend more money on them?

According to a source, Texas has spent over $12 million on busloads of migrants. But this article was published months ago and the efforts continue, which means many more millions must have been spent on their transfer to different parts of the United States.

What do you have to say about Greg Abbott's idea of busing more migrants given that much money is being spent on them?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.