Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?

Photo by Jared Polis via Getty Images

Does it make sense to send more immigrants?

New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers.

One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.

New Yorkers, more immigrants are on your way

Believe it or not, Colorado is planning to send more migrants to New York. I know it will sound unfair to many of you, but this is what Jared Polis has recently announced.

According to a report, Jared Polis called Eric Adams to tell him that a large number of migrants will soon be transported.

With this, Eric is not happy. He is criticizing the plan and wants Jared to cancel it immediately.

The main reason is said to be a shortage of shelter homes. The state and the city are already helping a large number of outsiders, and there seems to be no more room for asylum seekers.

What will it cost you?

Already, Hochul is giving nearly $600 million on their settlement and if more immigrants arrive, much money will be needed. It means the amount will be increased from millions to billions. This could be a direct and extra burden on locals.

A report clarifies that New York may soon receive $3 billion from the federal government to handle the influx of outsiders.

I feel that if more immigrants keep coming from Colorado, even $3 billion will not be sufficient for them.

What do you think about it? Should there be more outsiders in NY?

