Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UJGl_0k38QG6i00
Photo byJared Polis via Getty Images

Does it make sense to send more immigrants?

New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers.

One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.

New Yorkers, more immigrants are on your way

Believe it or not, Colorado is planning to send more migrants to New York. I know it will sound unfair to many of you, but this is what Jared Polis has recently announced.

According to a report, Jared Polis called Eric Adams to tell him that a large number of migrants will soon be transported.

With this, Eric is not happy. He is criticizing the plan and wants Jared to cancel it immediately.

The main reason is said to be a shortage of shelter homes. The state and the city are already helping a large number of outsiders, and there seems to be no more room for asylum seekers.

What will it cost you?

Already, Hochul is giving nearly $600 million on their settlement and if more immigrants arrive, much money will be needed. It means the amount will be increased from millions to billions. This could be a direct and extra burden on locals.

A report clarifies that New York may soon receive $3 billion from the federal government to handle the influx of outsiders.

I feel that if more immigrants keep coming from Colorado, even $3 billion will not be sufficient for them.

What do you think about it? Should there be more outsiders in NY?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Politics# Lifestyle# Money# Economy

Comments / 153

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
14293 followers

More from Mark Star

Hurry up and apply: $540 for you for medicine and food lost in the power outage

It won't be wrong to say that New Yorkers face so many problems. On one hand, there is a shortage of food, and on the other hand, people lose their jobs. We appreciate what Kathy Hochul is doing in this regard. Some of her recent announcements and programs aim to provide maximum benefits to the residents.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?

Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.

Read full story
75 comments
Utah State

$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?

Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.

Read full story
112 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities

For some months now, Greg Abbott is in the headlines for transporting a large number of migrants to different parts of the United States. It looks like sanctuary cities are his main target for this purpose. The major ones are Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?

The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.

Read full story
330 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?

A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Read full story
1874 comments

Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply

Only eligible people will be contacted. It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives

New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.

Read full story
39 comments

Hochul already giving millions to immigrants: Should there be more money for their settlement?

$3 million and $3 billion: there is a huge difference between the two amounts. Am I right? It looks like Governor Hochul and other officials are ready to spend billions on immigrants.

Read full story
8 comments

Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money

It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.

Read full story
379 comments

Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status

Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.

Read full story
71 comments
New York City, NY

Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?

Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.

Read full story
713 comments

Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million

You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.

Read full story
208 comments

Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food

People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.

Read full story
317 comments
Washington State

Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington families

The program aims to feed the hungry. Every year, nearly one million Washington residents visit food banks so they don't have to sleep hungry. Similarly, one out of six kids belongs to a family where there is not enough food. It is a matter of great concern.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals

It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk. Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.

Read full story
89 comments
New York City, NY

NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrants

You must remember my story in which I talked about Kathy Hochul planning to provide varying grants to immigrants. This is because Texas Governor Greg Abott has bused numerous people to New York and this has caused various problems for locals and officials. In case you missed the post, you can check it here.

Read full story
183 comments

North Carolina’s Work First Program for households: Up to $521 financial assistance available

You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy