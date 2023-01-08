State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?

Photo by Greg Abbott via Getty Images

The state is facing some serious problems.

Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.

On one hand, the state is famous for its tourist destinations and on the other hand, Greg Abbott is making headlines.

It all started some months ago when he decided to bus a significant number of migrants to New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and other parts of the United States.

If I am not wrong, he has raised up to $400,000 for this purpose and that's as part of the border transportation fund. More details are available here.

State of emergency in Texas

The sudden and unexpected arrival and busing of migrants is not the only problem Texas is facing. Another issue that we need to pay attention to is the storms.

Governor Greg Abbott has already activated all the resources available in the state to deal with this issue. A tweet has been shared to clarify things.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe storms and different parts of the state are likely to be affected by tornadoes, hails, heavy rainfalls and winds.

What about busing of migrants?

At this point, I feel that Greg Abbott should stop busing migrants and there is no need to expand such efforts until the weather is severe.

Instead, more attention should be paid on how people will be protected and where will they be shifted in case of heavy rainfall or tornado.

It is worth mentioning that Texas officials have bused thousands of migrants.

What do you say about the efforts of busing maximum migrants?

