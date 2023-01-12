Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?

Mark Star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sx6tC_0k1rs73C00
Photo byGreg Abbott via Getty Images

The state is facing some serious problems.

Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.

On one hand, the state is famous for its tourist destinations and on the other hand, Greg Abbott is making headlines.

It all started some months ago when he decided to bus a significant number of migrants to New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and other parts of the United States.

If I am not wrong, he has raised up to $400,000 for this purpose and that's as part of the border transportation fund. More details are available here.

State of emergency in Texas

The sudden and unexpected arrival and busing of migrants is not the only problem Texas is facing. Another issue that we need to pay attention to is the storms.

Governor Greg Abbott has already activated all the resources available in the state to deal with this issue. A tweet has been shared to clarify things.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe storms and different parts of the state are likely to be affected by tornadoes, hails, heavy rainfalls and winds.

What about busing of migrants?

At this point, I feel that Greg Abbott should stop busing migrants and there is no need to expand such efforts until the weather is severe.

Instead, more attention should be paid on how people will be protected and where will they be shifted in case of heavy rainfall or tornado.

It is worth mentioning that Texas officials have bused thousands of migrants.

What do you say about the efforts of busing maximum migrants?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# viral# lifestyle# politics# money# economy

Comments / 435

Published by

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

N/A
16K followers

More from Mark Star

New York City, NY

Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money

In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.

Read full story
2 comments

An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks

It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour

Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.

Read full story
39 comments
New York City, NY

Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?

For some time now, a lot is being shared about migrants who began coming to the United States months ago. It all started when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting outsiders to nearby cities and states. If you missed the details, you can check here.

Read full story
9 comments

Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best

All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.

Read full story
67 comments
New York City, NY

Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply

Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.

Read full story
7 comments

One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply

In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.

Read full story
34 comments
San Francisco, CA

CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month

Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.

Read full story
47 comments

Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation

Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.

Read full story
86 comments

Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000

We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Why Abbott's plans about immigrants are different from the Biden team's?

Until now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent more than $400,000 to bus migrants and he is requesting people to give more money for immigrants. The complete details have been given here.

Read full story
Colorado State

Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?

For some time, there has been restlessness among Americans regarding the sudden arrival of immigrants from the border. It all started when Greg Abbott began busing migrants from Texas to different parts of the country.

Read full story
2 comments

Get your $1,200 as unemployment benefit: Check the status and eligibility

North Carolina residents are likely to receive money. It always feels good to make money, get a refund from the state, or receive relief payments. Isn't it? The good news is that thousands of North Carolina residents are eligible and the status can be checked online.

Read full story
35 comments

South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits

When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.

Read full story
15 comments

Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money

A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.

Read full story
39 comments
Colorado State

Good news for New Yorkers: Jared Polis won't bus more migrants from Colorado: Are you happy?

Some time ago, I reported that Colorado Governor Jared Polis would send more migrants to New York and this could cost you a lot. If you missed the story, you can check it out here.

Read full story
4 comments

$540 for you for medicine and food lost in the power outage

It won't be wrong to say that New Yorkers face so many problems. On one hand, there is a shortage of food, and on the other hand, people lose their jobs. We appreciate what Kathy Hochul is doing in this regard. Some of her recent announcements and programs aim to provide maximum benefits to the residents.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?

Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.

Read full story
263 comments
Utah State

$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?

Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy