Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many have been transported?

Photo by Greg Abbott via Getty Images

A huge amount with lots of tension.

For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Instead of benefiting anyone, this has caused various problems for locals and some immigrants themselves. For instance, in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced millions in funds for them but they still don't look happy.

It is said that New York will need to spend nearly $600 million on them every single year.

Similarly, Chicago and Washington, D.C. are overwhelmed. Of course, they need to be provided with much-needed relief and that's without spending any more time. However, it looks like Greg Abbott has received funds to bus a large number of migrants.

Greg Abbott raised money to bus the maximum number of people

Texas Governor Greg has been given something from $350,000 to $400,000 to help fund his operations, and the people behind this belong to private organizations.

The contribution is part of the border transportation fund and money was sent to Abbott from April 2022 to October 2022. Most of the donations were under $100 and the maximum amount Greg Abbott received from a single person was $5,100.

How many did he transport?

After knowing it, you must be willing to know how many of them did he actually transport. Well, an official report reveals that Greg Abbott began the busing strategy with the aim to send a maximum number of people to nearby cities and states. More than 10,000 migrants have been successfully transported and it looks like the number will be increased.

What do you say about getting money to bus migrants?

==========================================

If you like the article and want to support me, please download the Newsbreak app using my link. It will help me get some commission. Thank you in advance.